Barrick Gold third-quarter profit falls on weaker production

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 03, 2022 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N on Thursday reported a 30.1% drop in third-quarter profit, as the world's second biggest gold miner contended with weak production, higher input costs amid a tight labor market.

The company's net earnings fell to $241 million, or 14 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $347 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

