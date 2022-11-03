Barrick Gold third-quarter profit falls on weaker production

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N on Thursday reported a 30.1% drop in third-quarter profit, as the world's second biggest gold miner contended with weak production, higher input costs amid a tight labor market.

The company's net earnings fell to $241 million, or 14 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $347 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shailesh Kuber)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.