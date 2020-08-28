Barrick Gold says will challenge 'purported grant' of PNG mine lease to state firm

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Canada's Barrick Gold ABX.TO on Friday said it would challenge an apparent move by the Papua New Guinea government to grant a 20-year lease for the Porgera gold mine to a state-backed firm, the latest escalation in its dispute with Prime Minister James Marape.

Barrick Niugini Ltd, the joint venture that operates Porgera, said in a release it would challenge the "purported grant" of the special mining lease by Marape to state-owned Kumul Minerals Holdings Ltd which it considers "unlawful and "invalid."

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Jeff.Lewis@thomsonreuters.com; 1 647 200 7236))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.