Barrick Gold says will challenge 'purported grant' of PNG mine lease to state firm

Jeff Lewis Reuters
Canada's Barrick Gold on Friday said it would challenge an apparent move by the Papua New Guinea government to grant a 20-year lease for the Porgera gold mine to a state-backed firm, the latest escalation in its dispute with Prime Minister James Marape.

Barrick Niugini Ltd, the joint venture that operates Porgera, said in a release it would challenge the "purported grant" of the special mining lease by Marape to state-owned Kumul Minerals Holdings Ltd which it considers "unlawful and "invalid."

