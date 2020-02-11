Barrick Gold Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

Wall Street analysts are expecting Barrick Gold to report adjusted earnings of 14.5 cents a share and revenue of $2.8 billion.

Barrick Gold is set to report fourth-quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday.

The mining stock (ticker: GOLD) has soared 38% in the past 12 months, outpacing a 20% rise in the price of gold and a 22% gain for the S&P 500.

The gains followed Barrick Gold’s merger with Randgold Resources. In January 2019, Barron’s was bullish on the merger and on Newmont Mining’s acquisition of Goldcorp. That call proved timely, as Newmont—now Newmont Corp. (NEM)—returned 42% and Barrick 59%, including dividends, from Jan. 21 through the end of 2019.

Wall Street analysts are expecting Barrick Gold to report adjusted earnings of 14.5 cents a share and revenue of $2.8 billion. There are 24 analysts covering the stock, listed by Bloomberg. Of those, 15 have Buy or equivalent ratings. The rest have a neutral rating. The mean 12-month price target is $20.69.

The earnings-related implied stock move—a predicted percentage change after the earnings report, estimated through options market volatilities—is 2.7%, according to Bloomberg.

The price of gold historically benefits from economic uncertainty—as investors turn to the metal as a recession hedge. Buying of gold by central banks has helped push prices higher. Other factors include tensions in the Middle East and the U.S.’s trade discussions with China.

Some even suggested gold could hit $2,000 an ounce in the next year or two.

