Barrick Gold Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on February 16, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.barrick.com/English/investors/presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 1 800 319 4610 (US) or +1 416 915 3239 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1 855 669 9658 (US) or +1 604 674 8052 (International) with access code 8231.

