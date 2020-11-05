Markets
GOLD

Barrick Gold Q3 Results Top Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the company dropped to $882 million or $0.50 per share from $2.28 billion or $1.30 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net earnings per share was $0.41 compared to $0.15 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue grew to $3.54 billion from $2.68 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $3.34 billion.

The company said its year-to-date gold production of 3.6 million ounces keeps it on track to achieve its guidance of between 4.6 and 5.0 million ounces for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOLD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular