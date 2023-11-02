News & Insights

Barrick Gold Q3 Profit Climbs, Tops Estimates

November 02, 2023 — 09:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) reported Thursday that its hird-quarter net earnings climbed to $368 million from last year's $241 million.

Net earnings per share were $0.21, up from $0.14 a year ago.

Adjusted net earnings were $418 million or $0.24 per share, compared to prior year's $224 million or $0.13 per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter grew 1 percent to $2.86 billion from last year's $2.83 billion. The Street was looking for revenues of $2.95 billion.

Further, Barrick announced the declaration of a dividend of $0.10 per share for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on December 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Barrick Gold shares were trading at $16.33, up 1.87%.

