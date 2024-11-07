Barrick Gold Q3 24 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on November 7, 2024, to discuss Q3 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=EqHzorJJ

To listen to the call, dial 1 844 763 8274 (US) or +1 647 484 8814 |(International).

For a replay call, dial 1 855 669 9658 (US) and +1 412-317-0088 Iinternational), replay access code 8607451.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.