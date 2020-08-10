Barrick Gold Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) reported second quarter adjusted basic earnings per share of $0.23 compared to $0.09, prior year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenues improved year-on-year to $3.06 billion from $2.06 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

Year-to-date gold production was 2.4 million ounces, at the mid-point of the company's 4.6 million to 5 million ounce annual guidance, driven by strong operating performances, particularly from Nevada Gold Mines in the United States, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali and Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Barrick's Board has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2020 of $0.08 per share, a 14% increase on the previous quarter's dividend, payable on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.

