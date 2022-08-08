Barrick Gold Q2 Net Edges Up

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold (GOLD) on Monday reported net earnings of $488 million or $0.27 per share in the second quarter, lower than $411 million or $0.23 per share in the same quarter a year ago. The results reflected lower finance costs and tax expenses.

Finance costs were $89 million in the latest quarter, compared with $91 million in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $419 million or $0.24 per share, down from $513 million or $0.29 per share last year.

Quarterly revenue was $2.859 billion, relatively flat compared with $2.893 billion a year ago.

Additionally, the company declared a dividend of $0.20 per share, to be paid on September 15, to shareholders of record on August 31.

