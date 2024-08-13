Barrick (GOLD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD recorded net earnings (on a reported basis) of $370 million or 21 cents per share in second-quarter 2024, up from a profit of $305 million or 17 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 32 cents. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents.

Barrick recorded total sales of $3,162 million, up 11.6% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,015.7 million.

Operational Highlights

Total gold production was 948,000 ounces in the reported quarter, down around 6% year over year. The consensus estimate for the same was 1,035,000 ounces. The average realized price of gold was $2,344 per ounce in the quarter, up around 19% year over year. This compares with the consensus estimate of $2,080.

The cost of sales increased around 9% year over year to $1,441 per ounce. All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) moved up nearly 10.5% year over year to $1,498 per ounce in the quarter.

Copper production fell 10% year over year to 43,000 tons. The average realized copper price was $4.53 per pound, up 22% year over year.

Financial Position

At the end of the quarter, GOLD had cash and cash equivalents of $4,036 million, down 3% year over year. The company’s total debt was $4,724 million at the end of the quarter, down 1% year over year.

The operating cash flow was around $1.16 billion in the quarter, while free cash flow was $340 million.

Guidance

For 2024, Barrick anticipates attributable gold production to be in the range of 3.9-4.3 million ounces.

AISC is projected to be $1,320-$1,420 per ounce. Cash costs per ounce are forecast to be $940-$1,020. The company also expects the cost of sales to be $1,320-$1,420 per ounce.

GOLD expects a copper production of 180,000-210,000 tons at an AISC of $3.10-$3.40 per pound, cash costs per pound of $2-$2.30, and cost of sales of $2.65-$2.95 per pound.

Capital expenditures are projected in the range of $2,500-$2,900 million for 2024.

Price Performance

Barrick’s shares have gained 13.9% in the past year compared with a 22.8% rise in the industry.



