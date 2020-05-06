Barrick Gold Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) reported that its first-quarter net earnings attributable to the equity holders of the company rose to $400 million or $0.22 per share, from $111 million or $0.06 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net earnings were $285 million up from $184 million in the previous year. Revenues for the quarter grew to $2.72 billion from $2.09 billion in the prior year

