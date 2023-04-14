Barrick (GOLD) Q1 Production Falls, On Track to Meet FY23 Goals

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD has announced preliminary sales and production figures for the first quarter of 2023. It reported sales of 0.95 million ounces of gold and 89 million pounds of copper in the quarter. The company also reported first-quarter production of 0.95 million ounces of gold and 88 million pounds of copper. As projected earlier, GOLD anticipates an increase in gold production through 2023, with the lowest output in the first quarter, while copper production is expected to be higher in the latter half of the year. The company remains on track to achieve its gold and copper targets for the full year.



Barrick reported an average market price of $1,890 per ounce for gold and $4.05 per pound for copper in the first quarter. Preliminary first-quarter gold production was lower than the fourth quarter, mainly due to reduced output at Carlin resulting from annual roaster maintenance, which led to a fall in throughput at Goldstrike. Additionally, the conversion of the Goldstrike autoclave to a conventional carbon-in-leach process and severe winter weather in northern Nevada adversely impacted operations, resulting in a decline in production. At Kibali, lower grades were observed due to mine sequencing.



Compared to the fourth quarter, it expected first-quarter gold cost of sales per ounce to be 3% to 5% higher. It estimated total cash costs per ounce to be 13% to 15% higher and all-in sustaining costs per ounce to be 9% to 11% higher. The increase in total cash costs per ounce is due to the lower ounces produced and sold in the quarter compared to the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the increase in all-in sustaining costs per ounce was due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by a fall in sustaining capital expenditures.



Barrick also reported that first-quarter copper production was lower than the previous quarter due to decreased output at Lumwana and Zaldivar. The cost of sales per pound of copper in the first quarter is estimated to rise up to 2% from the prior quarter, while the C1 cash costs per pound are projected to increase 19% to 21%. This is primarily due to reduced mining rates, as the new fleet at Lumwana is still in the ramp-up phase, as well as higher labor expenses at Zaldivar. However, all-in sustaining costs per pound are expected to decrease 14% to 16% since lower sustaining capital expenditures mitigate the increase in C1 cash costs per pound.



The company is slated to release first-quarter results on May 3, 2023.



Barrick’s shares are down 20.4% over the past year compared with a 9.9% decline recorded by its industry.

