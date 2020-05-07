Barrick (GOLD) Q1 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Sales Miss

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD recorded net earnings (on a reported basis) of $400 million or 22 cents per share in first-quarter 2020, up from $111 million or 6 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share increased 45.5% year over year to 16 cents. The figure came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Barrick recorded total sales of $2,721 million, up around 30% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,745 million.

Operational Highlights



Total gold production amounted to 1.25 million ounces in the first quarter, down 9% year over year from 1.37 million ounces. Average realized price of gold was $1,589 per ounce in the quarter, up 22% from $1,307 per ounce in the year-ago quarter.



Cost of sales moved up 8% year over year to $1,020 per ounce. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) rose 16% year over year to $954 per ounce in the quarter.



Copper production increased 8% year over year to 115 million pounds. Average realized copper price was $2.23 per pound, down 27% year over year.



Financial Position



At the end of the first quarter, Barrick had cash and cash equivalents of $3,327 million, up 55% year over year. The company’s total debt was around $5.2 billion at the end of the first quarter compared with $5.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.



Net cash provided by operating activities rose 71% year over year to $889 million.



Guidance



For 2020, Barrick now anticipates attributable gold production in the range of 4.6-5 million ounces, down from 4.8-5.2 million ounces it expected earlier. AISC is expected in the range of $920-$970 per ounce, unchanged from the prior view. Cost of sales is expected in the range of $980-$1,030 per ounce, unchanged from previous guidance.



The company continues to expect copper production in the range of 440-500 million pounds at AISC of $2.20-$2.50 per pound and at cost of sales of $2.10-$2.40 per pound.



Capital expenditures are projected between $1,600 million and $1,900 million.



Price Performance



Barrick’s shares have gained 111.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 93% rally.





