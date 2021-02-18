Barrick Gold profit falls on lower production

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N reported a 50.7% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by lower production at its Nevada Gold Mines joint venture and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

The Toronto-based company's profit fell to $685 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, from $1.39 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

