Barrick Gold price target lowered to $23 from $24 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Barrick Gold (GOLD) to $23 from $24 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company recently hosted its Investor Day, where it provided high level guidance on its five and 10-year outlook, the analyst tells investors. Scotiabank still sees good value in the shares, given the above-average quality of the asset base and optionality in the portfolio.

