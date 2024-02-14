Barrick Gold Posts Q4 Earnings Of $479 Mln; Declares Dividend, Plans Up To $1 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net earnings attributable to equity holders of the Company were $479 million or $0.27 per share.

Sequentially, net earnings grew 30 percent from $368 million or $0.21 per share in the preceding third quarter.

Adjusted net earnings were $466 million or $0.27 per share, compared to $418 million or $0.24 per share in the previous quarter.

Revenues were $3.06 billion, up 7 percent sequentially.

Further, Barrick announced the declaration of a dividend of $0.10 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on March 15, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29.

Barrick also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new program for the repurchase of up to $1.0 billion of the Company's shares over the next 12 months.

In connection with the new share repurchase program, Barrick has terminated the share repurchase program announced on February 15, 2023.

