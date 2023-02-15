US Markets
Barrick Gold open to acquiring Newmont's share in Nevada joint venture

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 15, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold would be open to acquiring Newmont's minority stake in Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture between the two gold miners majority-owned by Barrick, CEO Mark Bristow told Reuters on Wednesday.

"I've always said that the best assets that we haven't got are the other parts of our joint ventures," he said. "If there was a way of acquiring those assets I think we would be desirous of acquiring them." (Reporting by Divya Rajagopal and Helen Reid; editing by Jason Neely) ((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;)) Keywords: BARRICK GOLD M&A/NEVADA (URGENT)

Reuters
