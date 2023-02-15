Barrick Gold open to acquiring Newmont's share in Nevada joint venture

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold would be open to acquiring Newmont's minority stake in Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture between the two gold miners majority-owned by Barrick, CEO Mark Bristow told Reuters on Wednesday.

"I've always said that the best assets that we haven't got are the other parts of our joint ventures," he said. "If there was a way of acquiring those assets I think we would be desirous of acquiring them."

