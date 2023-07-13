Barrick Gold On Track To Achieve FY Gold, Copper Guidance - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) said, on a preliminary basis, second quarter sales were 1.00 million ounces of gold and 101 million pounds of copper, and production was 1.01 million ounces of gold and 107 million pounds of copper.

The company said, as previously guided, its gold and copper production in 2023 is expected to increase through the year with the second half being higher than the first six months of 2023. The company said it remains on track to achieve full year gold and copper guidance.

