Barrick (GOLD) Nears Deal With PNG Government to Reopen Porgera

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD recently released the statement forwarded by Papua New Guinea (“PNG”) prime minister, James Marape, announcing an imminent agreement to restart the Porgera mine.

Constructive discussion on a framework agreement for the recommissioning of Porgera, which has been on care and maintenance since April 2020, has been continuously held by Barrick and the Government of PNG.

The agreement is in sync with the principles declared in October, which provides for a joint venture between Barrick Niugini Limited and the government of PNG to operate Porgera. The deal will be based on higher PNG ownership and a fair sharing of economic benefits.

Barrick Niugini will continue to be the operator of the mine. Barrick hopes to reach an agreement with the PNG Government for a long-term partnership for the reopening of Porgera in the near future.

Shares of Barrick have declined 8.2% in the past year compared with 11.2% rise of the industry.

Barrick, in its last earnings call, noted that for 2021, it anticipates attributable gold production in the range of 4.4-4.7 million ounces. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) are expected in the range of $970-$1,020 per ounce and cost of sales is expected in the range of $1,020-$1,070 per ounce.

The company also expects copper production in the range of 410-460 million pounds at AISC of $2.00-$2.20 per pound and cost of sales of $1.90-$2.10 per pound.

Barrick Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Barrick Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Barrick Gold Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Barrick currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Fortescue Metals Group Limited FSUGY, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH and Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY.

Fortescue has a projected earnings growth rate of 107.8% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged 119.7% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ashland has an expected earnings growth rate of 83.2% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have gained 53.7% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Impala has an expected earnings growth rate of 197.6% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have rallied 246.3% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FSUGY): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.