Barrick Gold Meets Full-year Production Targets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) reported preliminary fourth quarter sales of 1.413 million ounces of gold and 91 million pounds of copper. Fourth quarter production was 1.439 million ounces of gold and 117 million pounds of copper.

Barrick Gold said the preliminary results indicate that it has met its full-year guidance targets with preliminary gold production of 5.5 million ounces, at the upper end of the 5.1 to 5.6 million ounce range and preliminary copper production of 432 million pounds, exceeding the top-end of guidance of 375 to 430 million pounds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.