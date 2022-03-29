Barrick (GOLD) Inks Deal to Sell Shares of Skeena Resources

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD recently announced that it has entered into a purchase and sale deal dated Mar 23, 2022 with a Canadian investment dealer. Per the deal, Barrick agreed to sell and the dealer agreed to purchase, 8,831,250 common shares of Skeena Resources Ltd. for resale on a bought deal basis, subject to terms and conditions in the purchase agreement.

The gross consideration in cash for the common shares consists of a total amount of C$132,468,750 (or C$15 per common share). Before the shutting down of the disposition, Barrick will have ownership, control and direction over 8,831,250 common shares of Skeena, reflecting around 12.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Skeena, 2,812,500 of which were purchased due to Barrick’s exercise of 2,812,500 common share purchase warrants on Mar 23, 2022.

Post closing of the sale, Barrick will not have any beneficial ownership or control of Skeena’s issued and outstanding shares. It is selling the shares for investment portfolio management purposes.

Barrick might acquire securities of Skeena or dispose of some or all of the securities of the latter it owns at the time, depending on market conditions and other factors like Skeena’s business and financial conditions.

Barrick, in its last earnings call, anticipated attributable gold production in the range of 4.2-4.6 million ounces for 2022. All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) are expected in the range of $1,040-$1,120 per ounce and cash costs per ounce are projected in the band of $730-$790 per ounce.

The company also expects copper production in the range of 420-470 million pounds at AISC of $2.70-$3.00 per pound and cost of sales to be $2.20-$2.50 per pound.

Capital expenditures are projected between $1,900 million and $2,200 million.

