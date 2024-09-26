Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed the most recent trading day at $21.01, moving +1.5% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

Shares of the gold and copper mining company have appreciated by 3.76% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Barrick Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of $0.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $13.24 billion, which would represent changes of +51.19% and +16.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Barrick Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.59% higher. Currently, Barrick Gold is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Barrick Gold has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.32 right now. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.32.

Also, we should mention that GOLD has a PEG ratio of 0.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.68.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 62, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

