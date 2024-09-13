Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Barrick Gold (GOLD) ending at $20.84, denoting a +1.26% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.54% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.65%.

Shares of the gold and copper mining company witnessed a gain of 8.03% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Barrick Gold in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.32, marking a 33.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.13 billion, up 9.23% from the prior-year quarter.

GOLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $12.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.24% and +13.2%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Barrick Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.47% higher. Barrick Gold presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Barrick Gold is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.81, so one might conclude that Barrick Gold is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that GOLD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.51. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.8.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 137, this industry ranks in the bottom 46% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.