Barrick Gold (GOLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed the most recent trading day at $15.78, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold and copper mining company had lost 5.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Barrick Gold as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Barrick Gold is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 107.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3 billion, up 18.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $11.88 billion, which would represent changes of +18.67% and +7.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Barrick Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.85% higher. Barrick Gold is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Barrick Gold's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.47.

It is also worth noting that GOLD currently has a PEG ratio of 8.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GOLD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

