Barrick Gold (GOLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed at $17.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold and copper mining company had gained 5.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Barrick Gold as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of $0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.4 billion, up 18.82% from the prior-year quarter.

GOLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $11.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.67% and +5.69%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Barrick Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.9% lower. Barrick Gold is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Barrick Gold has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.17 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.17.

It is also worth noting that GOLD currently has a PEG ratio of 10.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

