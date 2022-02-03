Barrick Gold (GOLD) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed the most recent trading day at $19.06, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold and copper mining company had gained 3.5% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Barrick Gold as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, up 4.43% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Barrick Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% lower. Barrick Gold currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Barrick Gold's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.18, so we one might conclude that Barrick Gold is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that GOLD has a PEG ratio of 8.53 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GOLD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

