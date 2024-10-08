Barrick Gold (GOLD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Barrick Gold (GOLD) reached $19.66, with a -1.11% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.97% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.45%.

The gold and copper mining company's stock has climbed by 3.11% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Barrick Gold in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.35, marking a 45.83% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.27 per share and a revenue of $13.3 billion, indicating changes of +51.19% and +16.73%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Barrick Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.57% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Barrick Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Barrick Gold is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.6. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.21 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that GOLD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. GOLD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

