Barrick Gold (GOLD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.87, changing hands as high as $17.23 per share. Barrick Gold Corp. shares are currently trading up about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOLD's low point in its 52 week range is $13.01 per share, with $25.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.02.

