Barrick Gold (GOLD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Barrick Gold (GOLD) standing at $18.41, reflecting a +0.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.51%.

The gold and copper mining company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.21% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Barrick Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 7, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.29, signifying a 52.63% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.66 per share and a revenue of $14.97 billion, indicating changes of +31.75% and +15.86%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Barrick Gold. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.79% higher. Right now, Barrick Gold possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.23.

We can also see that GOLD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.58.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

