Barrick Gold (GOLD) Price Target Decreased by 25.08% to 17.77

The average one-year price target for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) has been revised to 17.77 / share. This is an decrease of 25.08% from the prior estimate of 23.72 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.80 to a high of 23.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.80% from the latest reported closing price of 17.29 / share.

Barrick Gold Declares $0.10 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $17.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.27%, the lowest has been 1.35%, and the highest has been 4.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 6.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1093 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barrick Gold. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLD is 0.57%, a decrease of 3.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 1,233,956K shares. The put/call ratio of GOLD is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 76,909K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,780K shares, representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 10.42% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 65,388K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,706K shares, representing a decrease of 8.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 13.85% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 48,798K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,068K shares, representing an increase of 46.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 96.13% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 42,322K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,274K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 3.95% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 40,801K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,845K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 88.41% over the last quarter.

Barrick Gold Background Information

Barrick Gold Corporation is a mining company that produces gold and copper with 16 operating sites in 13 countries. Barrick has mining operations in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Zambia. The company was founded in 1983, and is headquartered in Toronto.

