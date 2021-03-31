Barrick Gold (GOLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed at $19.80, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold and copper mining company had lost 1.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GOLD as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 87.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.15 billion, up 15.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $13.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.04% and +5.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOLD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.35% lower. GOLD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GOLD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.1, which means GOLD is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that GOLD has a PEG ratio of 7.5 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GOLD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.