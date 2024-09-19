Barrick Gold (GOLD) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed at $20.23, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.51%.

Shares of the gold and copper mining company witnessed a loss of 2.72% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 1.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Barrick Gold in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.32, marking a 33.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.13 billion, reflecting a 9.23% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $12.86 billion, indicating changes of +45.24% and +12.83%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Barrick Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.24% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Barrick Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.15.

We can additionally observe that GOLD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.5. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.