Barrick Gold (GOLD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed at $19.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold and copper mining company had gained 8.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.46% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GOLD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect GOLD to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.83 billion, down 19.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $11.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.74% and -5.03%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOLD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.07% lower within the past month. GOLD currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, GOLD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.11, so we one might conclude that GOLD is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GOLD currently has a PEG ratio of 8.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.