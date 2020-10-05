Barrick Gold (GOLD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed the most recent trading day at $28.37, moving +1.72% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.8%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold and copper mining company had lost 4.68% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.47% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.31% in that time.

GOLD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GOLD to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 93.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.23 billion, up 20.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $12.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +86.27% and +27.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOLD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.21% higher. GOLD currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note GOLD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.23. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.9.

Meanwhile, GOLD's PEG ratio is currently 14.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

