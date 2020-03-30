Barrick Gold (GOLD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed at $19.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.35%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 3.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold and copper mining company had lost 2.73% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 19.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 14.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GOLD as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GOLD to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 72.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.75 billion, up 31.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $11.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +43.14% and +15.56%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GOLD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.43% higher. GOLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, GOLD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.09, which means GOLD is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that GOLD currently has a PEG ratio of 13.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

