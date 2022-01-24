Barrick Gold (GOLD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed the most recent trading day at $19.37, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold and copper mining company had gained 4.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Barrick Gold as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.32 billion, up 1.17% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Barrick Gold. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.65% lower within the past month. Barrick Gold is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Barrick Gold is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.38, which means Barrick Gold is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that GOLD currently has a PEG ratio of 8.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

