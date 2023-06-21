Barrick Gold (GOLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed the most recent trading day at $16.13, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the gold and copper mining company had lost 9.58% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Barrick Gold as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, down 8.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.4 billion, up 18.82% from the year-ago period.

GOLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $11.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.67% and +6.46%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Barrick Gold. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.22% higher. Barrick Gold currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Barrick Gold's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.37, which means Barrick Gold is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that GOLD currently has a PEG ratio of 8.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

