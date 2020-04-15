Barrick Gold (GOLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed at $24.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold and copper mining company had gained 37.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 15.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.45%.

GOLD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2020. On that day, GOLD is projected to report earnings of $0.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 72.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.76 billion, up 31.73% from the year-ago period.

GOLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $11.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.1% and +15.32%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOLD should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% higher. GOLD currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GOLD has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.89 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.04.

It is also worth noting that GOLD currently has a PEG ratio of 16.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Gold was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

