Barrick Gold (GOLD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed at $18.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold and copper mining company had gained 2.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Barrick Gold will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023. On that day, Barrick Gold is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 53.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.21 billion, up 12.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $11.62 billion, which would represent changes of +20% and +5.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Barrick Gold. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% higher. Barrick Gold is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.89.

Meanwhile, GOLD's PEG ratio is currently 10.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.