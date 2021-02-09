Barrick Gold (GOLD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed the most recent trading day at $22.43, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold and copper mining company had lost 6.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 3.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.46%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GOLD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 18, 2021. On that day, GOLD is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 76.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.11 billion, up 7.83% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GOLD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.05% higher. GOLD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GOLD has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.83 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.43.

We can also see that GOLD currently has a PEG ratio of 8.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

