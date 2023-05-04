Barrick Gold (GOLD) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Barrick Gold said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.30%, the lowest has been 1.35%, and the highest has been 4.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 6.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1086 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barrick Gold. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLD is 0.61%, an increase of 11.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 1,215,153K shares. The put/call ratio of GOLD is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barrick Gold is 23.02. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.24% from its latest reported closing price of 19.98.

The projected annual revenue for Barrick Gold is 11,566MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 76,909K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,780K shares, representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 10.42% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 70,706K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,407K shares, representing an increase of 8.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 4.64% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 42,274K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,899K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 0.24% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 40,845K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,601K shares, representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 34,001K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,706K shares, representing a decrease of 40.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Barrick Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a mining company that produces gold and copper with 16 operating sites in 13 countries. Barrick has mining operations in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Zambia. The company was founded in 1983, and is headquartered in Toronto.

