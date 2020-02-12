Barrick Gold FY19 Gold Production At Upper End Of Its Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX, ABX.TO) reported gold production for 2019 of 5,465,000 ounces, at the top end of its guidance range while copper production of 432 million pounds was above the guidance range. Debt net of cash was at $2.2 billion, down 47% from 2018.

For the fourth-quarter, the company reported basic adjusted net earnings per share of $0.17. Revenues were $2.88 billion, for the quarter.

Barrick Gold also announced that its Board has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.07 per share, a 40% increase on the previous quarter's dividend, payable on March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

