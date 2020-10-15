US Markets
Barrick Gold expects nearly 11% drop in third-quarter gold output

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Barrick Gold Corp on Thursday estimated a 10.8% drop in third-quarter gold production as the miner's Porgera project in Papua New Guinea remained shut during the period.

The company estimated production of 1.16 million ounces of gold for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to 1.3 million ounces a year earlier.

