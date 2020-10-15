Barrick Gold expects nearly 11% drop in third-quarter gold output

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N on Thursday estimated a 10.8% drop in third-quarter gold production as the miner's Porgera project in Papua New Guinea remained shut during the period.

The company estimated production of 1.16 million ounces of gold for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to 1.3 million ounces a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

