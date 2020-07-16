World Markets
Barrick Gold expects 15% drop in Q2 gold output

Shradha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

July 16 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N said on Thursday it expects gold production to fall 15% in the second quarter, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its Veladero mine in Argentina.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;))

