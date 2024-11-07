News & Insights

Barrick Gold Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

November 07, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $483 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $368 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Barrick Gold Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $529 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $3.368 billion from $2.862 billion last year.

Barrick Gold Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $483 Mln. vs. $368 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.28 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.368 Bln vs. $2.862 Bln last year.

