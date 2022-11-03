Barrick Gold Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $241 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $347 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Barrick Gold Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $224 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.6% to $2.527 billion from $2.826 billion last year.

Barrick Gold Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $241 Mln. vs. $347 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.14 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.31 -Revenue (Q3): $2.527 Bln vs. $2.826 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.