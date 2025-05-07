Barrick Gold Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $474 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $295 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Barrick Gold Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $603 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $3.130 billion from $2.747 billion last year.

Barrick Gold Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $474 Mln. vs. $295 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $3.130 Bln vs. $2.747 Bln last year.

