Barrick Gold Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $295 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $120 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Barrick Gold Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $333 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $2.747 billion from $2.643 billion last year.

Barrick Gold Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $295 Mln. vs. $120 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.17 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.747 Bln vs. $2.643 Bln last year.

