News & Insights

Markets
GOLD

Barrick Gold Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

May 03, 2023 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $120 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $438 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Barrick Gold Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $247 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.4% to $2.643 billion from $2.853 billion last year.

Barrick Gold Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $120 Mln. vs. $438 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.11 -Revenue (Q1): $2.643 Bln vs. $2.853 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.