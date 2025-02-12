News & Insights

Markets
GOLD

Barrick Gold Corporation Profit Advances In Full Year

February 12, 2025 — 06:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) revealed earnings for its full year that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.144 billion, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $1.272 billion, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Barrick Gold Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.213 billion or $1.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $12.922 billion from $11.397 billion last year.

Barrick Gold Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.144 Bln. vs. $1.272 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $12.922 Bln vs. $11.397 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.